AppOmni announces FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) status

AppOmni officially announced its SaaS Security Platform has been granted Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO).

FedRAMP was established in 2011 to promote the adoption of secure cloud services at scale for the U.S. government. It provides a common security framework for all government agencies. Once a cloud security service meets the baseline requirements and is authorized, it can be used by any federal agency. The program increases efficiencies, reduces costs, and encourages innovation through the cultivation of public-private partnerships.

FedRAMP authorization represents the highest bar for security certifications, ensuring the most rigorous security standards are met. Moderate ATO certification requires 325 distinct security controls to be satisfied.

For federal agencies, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms are essential for managing mission-critical data. Data residency and protection for data such as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and Protected Health Information (PHI) are paramount within SaaS applications.

Because the information is unclassified, yet still sensitive, mishandling it can lead to loss of trust and even legal penalties (e.g., under DFARS for DoD contractors). With Moderate ATO, AppOmni demonstrates that data-at-rest and data-in-transit protections meet federal encryption, key management, and FIPS standards. AppOmni additionally provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and integration with compliance frameworks like FISMA and NIST SP 800-53.

“Achieving FedRAMP Moderate ATO is a landmark accomplishment, not just for AppOmni, but for the federal government's SaaS security posture,” said Cory Michal, CISO at AppOmni. “AppOmni is dedicated to helping agencies protect their most critical data and applications from evolving threats and simplifying the procurement process.”

The ATO comes at a critical time as federal agencies work to comply with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 25-01. The deadline for implementing mandatory Secure Cloud Business Applications (SCuBA) policies was June 20, 2025.

AppOmni is a FedRAMP ATO-designated SaaS security platform providing M365 SCuBA compliance checks. Agencies can complete compliance checks and meet 50+ directives for Microsoft AAD (Entra ID), SharePoint, Exchange Online, and Teams applications out of the box.

Agencies can access a complimentary SCuBA compliance assessment to simplify policy alignment with instant visibility for actionable insights into SaaS security risks, secure baselines to protect sensitive data with aligned configurations, and maintain continuous, ongoing compliance with CISA's directive.