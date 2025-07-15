Okta and Palo Alto Networks announce AI identity security partnership

Okta and Palo Alto Networks announced an expanded partnership with new integrations to deliver a unified security architecture, enabling customers to automate threat response, secure application access on any device, and reduce security roadblocks.

The native integration between Okta Workforce Identity and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser creates a new conditional access method to restrict access to SSO apps by using only the secure browser.

A second integration between Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI and Palo Alto Networks AI-driven Cortex SecOps platform provides organizations with a unified view of identity-related risks across their entire attack surface. This integration extends to Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR.

“AI is supercharging attacks on user credentials, requiring a ‘fight AI with AI’ approach that brings identity directly into an organization's security infrastructure for a real-time and unified response,” said Stephen Lee, VP of Technology Partnerships at Okta. "With Palo Alto Networks, Okta is proud to enhance the interoperability of our AI-powered platforms to prevent risks of siloed tools."

"Identity plays a critical role in cybersecurity," said Pam Cyr, VP of Technical Partnerships at Palo Alto Networks. “Our deep integrations with Okta ensure that our solutions are engineered to work together, making it easier for our customers to achieve higher levels of security and user experience.”

These two new integrations offer:

Secure Access on Any Device: With Okta Workforce Identity and Prisma Access Browser, enterprises now have a critical layer of defense for web-based activity. Employees can now securely access corporate web applications and data from managed or unmanaged devices without compromising enterprise security. Users will benefit from a secure, consistent, seamless, and fast browsing experience, while security teams gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application usage.

Unified Identity Threat Detection and Automated Response: The integration of Okta’s Identity Threat Protection solution with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR enables dynamic enforcement of additional authentication for risky access and user activity. It triggers immediate, automated responses to threats such as revoking user access, ending active sessions, and quarantining endpoints.

“CISOs are clear: to move at pace with the threat landscape, security teams need integrated platforms, not just more solutions. With the rapid adoption of cloud services, SaaS applications, remote work, and now the advent of AI, organizations are being challenged by added complexity and gaps in security tools,” said Maxine Holt, Vice President, Enterprise & Channel Research at Omdia. “By unifying their offerings, Okta and Palo Alto Networks are helping customers streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve coverage of the attack surface.”

For more information about these integrations, register to attend the virtual event, Zero Friction Defense: Where Identity Meets Security, on July 15 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.