Rockwell Report Finds Cybersecurity is Becoming a Boardroom Priority for Manufacturers

Rockwell Automation’s 10th annual “State of Smart Manufacturing Report” finds that cybersecurity has become a central business issue for manufacturers.

Information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems are becoming increasingly intertwined. Rockwell names this convergence as a primary driver of cyber threats, especially as automated smart systems spike in popularity and more cybersecurity professionals incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) into their defense strategies.

"You can’t protect tomorrow's enterprise with yesterday’s tools," said Stephen Ford, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Rockwell Automation. "AI is a critical part of the modern security stack, enabling manufacturers to detect threats in real time, maintain productivity, and stay ahead in an increasingly aggressive threat landscape."

Findings

Thirty percent of respondents listed cybersecurity as a top external threat to business growth, behind inflation and economic inflation at 34%.

Sixty-one percent of cyber and IT professionals have plans to deploy AI or ML security solutions within the next 12 months, a number 12 points higher than general manufacturing respondents.

Thirty-eight percent reported that they plan to use existing data to bolster security.

Almost half (48%) of cyber professionals, compared to 37% of general respondents, identified securing these architectures as key to better outcomes over the next five years.

Cybersecurity skills are in very high demand, highlighting the workforce shortage issue as manufacturers shift toward cybersecurity investment as a competitive advantage. Fifty-three percent of sampled companies with annual revenue above $30 billion responded that implementing cybersecurity practices and standards were “extremely important” skill sets.

Methodology

Respondents comprised over 1,500 manufacturing leaders across 17 countries, from C-suite executives to management. Surveyed industries include Consumer Packaged Goods, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Semiconductor, Energy, and Life Sciences, among others. One-third of respondents have cybersecurity-related responsibilities across IT and OT environments.

The full report can be accessed here.