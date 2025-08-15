Nozomi Networks, Schneider Electric Launch Embedded RTU Security Sensor

Nozomi Networks Inc. and Schneider Electric have introduced the first security sensor embedded directly into Schneider Electric remote terminal units (RTUs). The integration of Nozomi Arc Embedded with Schneider’s SCADAPack 47xi Smart RTUs provides security and operations teams with visibility at the control device level and the ability to detect and respond to threats without disrupting critical industrial networks.

The embedded solution allows organizations to monitor RTU endpoints, track hardware and software inventories, and detect anomalies or malicious activity such as USB or SD card manipulations, changes to control logic or firmware, and unauthorized time setting adjustments. It also enables Level 0 visibility by extracting process variable data directly from RTUs, offering insights into physical processes and device states without external polling.

RTUs collect, process, and transmit data from sensors and actuators in remote locations, including water pumping stations and electrical substations. Widely used in oil, gas, and other critical infrastructure sectors, Schneider Electric’s SCADAPack 47xi Smart RTUs offer a platform designed to enhance cybersecurity in industrial environments.

The partnership between Nozomi Networks and Schneider Electric builds on over eight years of collaboration to protect energy management and automation processes. The embedded solution is available now through a subscription model via Schneider Electric, Nozomi Networks, and global channel partners.