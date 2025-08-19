LevelBlue Completes Trustwave Acquisition, Creating World’s Largest Pure-Play MSSP

Managed security services (MSS) provider LevelBlue today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trustwave, a provider of managed detection and response (MDR) solutions.

The agreement, which was signed July 1, 2025, highlighted LevelBlue’s interest in Trustwave’s MDR services, its FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations, and the SpiderLabs threat intelligence team. With the addition of Trustwave’s suite of capabilities and certifications, LevelBlue has become the “most complete cybersecurity partner in the industry,” according to LevelBlue CEO and Chairman Bob McCullen.

“By uniting offensive and defensive strengths, we can deliver true defense in depth for enterprises, governments, and partners worldwide,” McCullen said.

LevelBlue Open Threat Exchange (OTX), an open platform for collaborative threat-sharing, will now receive the research capabilities of both LevelBlue Labs and Trustwave SpiderLabs. Additionally, Trustwave became the only pure-play cybersecurity provider fully authorized under both FedRAMP and StateRAMP earlier this year. This title passes on to LevelBlue following the acquisition, strengthening the company’s ability to serve state and local governments and federal agencies.

By acquiring Trustwave (and, recently, Aon’s Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups), LevelBlue looks to address demand for integrated and comprehensive cybersecurity systems and consolidate its mission toward delivering full-stack, AI cybersecurity at scale.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.