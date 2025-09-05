RSA Names Greg Nelson CEO as Rohit Ghai Moves to Advisory Role

RSA has announced a leadership change. Greg Nelson, currently President and Chief Business Officer, will take over as chief executive officer on September 15, 2025. Rohit Ghai, who’s held the role for nearly eight years, is moving into a strategic advisory position.

Ghai’s tenure covered some of RSA’s most complex transitions. He oversaw its carve-out from Dell, the separation into independent businesses, a return to growth, and a move from on-premises point products to a SaaS-based identity platform. STG’s Ed Didier noted that Ghai "set the stage for accelerated growth under new leadership" and confirmed he’ll remain involved in an advisory role.

A push for growth

The company’s ownership (Clearlake Capital and STG) says Nelson’s appointment is part of a plan to push growth in several areas. The roadmap points to passwordless authentication, expanded use of artificial intelligence for threat detection and response, stronger governance and compliance capabilities, and maintaining RSA’s position in high-assurance identity for sensitive environments.

“We are confident that Greg’s leadership and focus on innovation across these four strategic pillars will drive the company’s momentum in the years ahead,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake Capital Group.

Nelson joined RSA almost four years ago and has already reshaped its go-to-market strategy. In the CEO chair, he’s expected to keep pushing scale and technology updates to match customer demand.

"We have a clear strategy, a strong market position, and the investment we need to execute," Nelson said. "This is an incredibly exciting time for RSA, our customers, and our employees.”

The timing signals RSA’s intent to keep pace with both enterprise and regulatory demands in identity security while leaning on its private equity backers for the resources to move quickly.