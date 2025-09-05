Keeper Security Announces KeeperPAM-CrowdStrike Falcon SIEM Integration

Keeper Security has partnered with CrowdStrike, connecting its zero-trust, zero-knowledge privileged access management platform with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. The idea is to give security teams better visibility into privileged account use and faster ways to investigate incidents while cutting some of the manual work that usually comes with SIEM tuning.

By connecting KeeperPAM with Falcon’s AI-driven SIEM, organizations can ingest logs and alerts from Keeper’s Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM), providing detailed insights into credential access, administrative actions, and exposed credentials through BreachWatch. The integration enables SOC teams to consolidate workflows, reduce manual oversight, and accelerate threat investigation.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM combines native Falcon telemetry with third-party data and threat intelligence to support faster detection and response. Incorporating Keeper’s privileged access data adds an additional layer of context, helping organizations improve operational efficiency while supporting regulatory compliance through detailed logging and reporting.

Keeper’s CTO, Craig Lurey, said the move should help teams “detect and respond to privileged access threats with unprecedented speed and precision” while reducing ownership costs through AI-driven insights. For compliance-heavy environments, the combined logging and reporting can also make regulatory audits less painful.

The KeeperPAM integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is now available through the CrowdStrike Marketplace.