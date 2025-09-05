Semperis and Forsyte IT Partner to Boost Identity Security for Education, Public Sector Agencies

Semperis, which provides AI-driven identity security, has teamed up with Forsyte IT Solutions to address cyber threats targeting education and public sector organizations. The partnership links Forsyte’s Guardian 365 managed security service and SOC with Semperis’ Lightning identity threat detection and response platform.

The goal is to help institutions detect, respond to, and recover from attacks on their identity systems more quickly. Combining the two solutions gives customers a hybrid approach to Active Directory protection across all stages of a cyber incident, from prevention to recovery.

"Cyberattacks on hybrid identity infrastructure are increasingly more sophisticated, leaving public sector organizations at risk of compromise," commented Chuck McBride, CEO, Forsyte IT Solutions. "Partnering with Semperis allows us to strengthen defenses where attackers are most active—within identity systems—by combining deep visibility, real-time detection, and proven incident response expertise."

"By strengthening identity security and accelerating response, we're helping agencies safeguard critical services, protect citizen data, and ensure mission continuity with confidence," said Matthew LeMiere, Semperis AVP of Sales, SLED.

Organizations using both platforms will gain what the companies describe as a more complete view of their identity environments, with tools aimed at reducing risk and improving resilience against modern identity-focused attacks.