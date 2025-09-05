Palo Alto Networks Launches Prisma SASE 4.0 with In-Browser AI Threat Protection

Palo Alto Networks has rolled out Prisma SASE 4.0, a new version of its secure access service edge (SASE) platform that brings in-browser threat protection and expanded AI-driven data security. Prisma SASE 4.0’s Prisma Access Browser scans and neutralizes malware in real-time within the browser itself.

Other additions to the platform include enhanced data security powered by AI. The system automatically classifies sensitive information, including unstructured data and information in use, and uses more than 140 machine learning classifiers. The platform also adds private application security that adapts to dynamic enterprise applications, updating protections automatically rather than relying on static rules.

"The innovations in Prisma SASE 4.0, particularly our last-mile protections in the browser, are a direct response to the digital landscape, where AI-driven attacks and the widespread adoption of AI tools are making traditional security approaches obsolete," said Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks says Prisma SASE ARR reached $1.3 billion in fiscal 2025, up 35% year-over-year, and notes that the platform has over 6,300 customers, including about a third of the Fortune 500. Adoption of the Prisma Access Browser has surpassed six million licensed seats.

The new features and other SASE capabilities are expected to be generally available later this year. A more in-depth look at 4.0's new features is available on Palo Alto's blog here.