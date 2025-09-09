Thrive Acquires VitalCORE to Expand Managed IT Services in the Midwest

Thrive has acquired VitalCORE, a managed technology partner known for supporting mergers, acquisitions, and large-scale technology transitions. The deal gives Thrive a stronger presence in the Midwest, adding a third regional location as part of its continued U.S. expansion.

VitalCORE brings expertise in technology valuations, managed security, transactional advisory, and full-service IT management, including service desk operations and virtual chief information officer (vCIO) deployments. The company is recognized for helping businesses integrate technology during major growth events.

The executive perspective

“With new technology evolving quickly and costs skyrocketing across the board, it’s essential that we offer our customers the services and strategies they need not only for operations but also during major opportunities for growth,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “VitalCORE’s unique strengths in bridging strategy with seamless technology deployment echo our own and give us an opportunity to better serve our customers in the Midwest and beyond.”

“Our clients will not only continue to get the top-notch service and Midwest hospitality they’ve come to expect, but they now can access these offerings at scale, allowing them to really leave technology to the experts so they can focus on what’s best for their business,” said Chris Gurko, CEO of VitalCORE.

This is Thrive’s 26th acquisition and follows a series of moves in 2025 aimed at broadening its technology and security portfolio. Earlier this year the company added Baroan Technologies, Abacode, and Secure Network Services, while also launching Managed AI, Compliance Center, and Network Detection and Response services.