Gigamon Launches Agentic AI for Network Telemetry with Gigamon Insights

Gigamon has launched Gigamon Insights, an artificial intelligence application designed to speed threat detection and troubleshooting across hybrid cloud environments. The platform uses agentic AI to query network-derived telemetry, delivering context-rich guidance directly within existing observability and security tools.

According to Gigamon, Insights integrates with Splunk, Elastic, and Amazon Web Services to accelerate investigations without requiring analysts to navigate multiple dashboards. It is built on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and supported by the company’s Application Metadata Intelligence, which enriches network data with application context to improve accuracy.

The tool allows teams to run predefined prompts or craft custom queries, providing answers and recommended actions in real time. It supports private or enterprise-provided large language models, giving organizations control of sensitive data while applying AI at scale.

"Network-derived telemetry is the best way to truly know what is happening across hybrid cloud infrastructure," said Sarah Banks, Vice President, Product Management at Gigamon. "Gigamon Insights uses agentic AI to fuse this source of truth with AI at scale, delivering comprehensive business and technical answers directly into the security, observability and cloud tools our customers already trust."

The launch addresses increasing use of artificial intelligence by cyber adversaries, including attacks on large language model deployments and AI-driven ransomware. Gigamon says the platform helps analysts respond faster, reduce mean time to resolution, and strengthen compliance checks.

Gigamon Insights is being previewed at Visualyze Bootcamp, a virtual event running September 9 to 11, with general availability and partner integrations planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.