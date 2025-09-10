Info-Tech Research Finds Execution, Not Technology, Stalls Data Classification Programs
Info-Tech Research Group has released a new resource to help organizations tackle the growing challenges of data discovery and classification. The blueprint, titled Discover and Classify Your Data, offers a structured approach for IT leaders to identify and protect sensitive information as data volumes grow and regulatory requirements tighten.
According to the firm, many organizations misallocate resources by overprotecting low-value data or underprotecting critical assets. The research shows that classification efforts often fail because of execution and sustainability issues rather than technology gaps.
"Effective discovery depends on knowing the data sources and how they integrate with business workflows," says Safayat Moahamad, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders should collaborate closely with business-end data owners to prioritize resources and integrate data classification into regular processes, while providing support on technical aspects of the program."
Key Challenges
Info-Tech highlights several of the challenges that IT leaders must address:
- Overwhelming amounts of data make the identification of critical assets difficult.
- Inconsistent handling procedures often create gaps in protection and compliance.
- Organizations are forced to make trade-offs between cost and coverage when budgets get cut.
- End-user behavior and a lack of awareness remain persistent weak points.
The new guide introduces a three-phase roadmap designed to build and maintain effective classification programs:
Formalize the Program: Establish a Data Classification Steering Committee, define policies and standards, and set clear roles and responsibilities.
Discover the Data: Combine technology-based tools and structured interviews to identify where sensitive information resides.
Classify, Maintain, and Optimize: Integrate labeling into daily workflows, track metrics, provide regular training, and reassess controls to maintain efficiency and compliance.
For access to the full Discover and Classify Your Data blueprint or expert commentary, Info-Tech encourages interested parties to contact [email protected].