Info-Tech Research Finds Execution, Not Technology, Stalls Data Classification Programs

Info-Tech Research Group has released a new resource to help organizations tackle the growing challenges of data discovery and classification. The blueprint, titled Discover and Classify Your Data, offers a structured approach for IT leaders to identify and protect sensitive information as data volumes grow and regulatory requirements tighten.

According to the firm, many organizations misallocate resources by overprotecting low-value data or underprotecting critical assets. The research shows that classification efforts often fail because of execution and sustainability issues rather than technology gaps.

"Effective discovery depends on knowing the data sources and how they integrate with business workflows," says Safayat Moahamad, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders should collaborate closely with business-end data owners to prioritize resources and integrate data classification into regular processes, while providing support on technical aspects of the program."