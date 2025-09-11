TXOne Expands Edge Network Security Solution With Asset-Vulnerability Management Tools

TXOne Networks has rolled out an update to its Edge network security solution, adding asset and vulnerability management features aimed at industrial networks.

The refreshed TXOne Edge is designed to cover the full vulnerability lifecycle, combining risk identification with threat detection and response. Dr. Terence Liu, CEO and founder, said the product now stretches “backward into risk identification and forward into threat detection and response,” positioning it as a comprehensive OT security platform.

The platform provides visibility into OT networks, including shadow systems, and supports legacy assets. It prioritizes vulnerabilities based on risk, recommends remediation, and uses AI-driven network segmentation to contain threats and prevent lateral movement. Continuous monitoring capabilities aim to detect attacks in real time while supporting long-term operational resilience.

TXOne Networks emphasizes that the Edge solution integrates multiple security functions into a single architecture, which could reduce costs and deployment complexity compared with using separate tools. The platform is already deployed across several industrial sectors.

TXOne will showcase the Edge solution at GITEX 2025 in Dubai, Hall 25, Booth D40, from October 13 to 17.