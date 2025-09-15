SecurityScorecard Acquires HyperComply to Automate Vendor Risk Reviews

SecurityScorecard has acquired HyperComply, an AI-based platform that automates security questionnaires and compliance management. The move brings automation into what has often been a slow, manual part of vendor risk management.

The deal will combine SecurityScorecard’s supply chain detection and response platform with HyperComply’s automation tools, allowing customers to move from point-in-time questionnaires toward continuous supplier assurance. For security teams, that means less time filling out vendor forms and more visibility into third- and fourth-party risk.

Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard, emphasized HyperComply's technology and "deep empathy for customers," noting that, together, the companies will accelerate the vendor questionnaire process "ten times faster" through automation.

"By bringing HyperComply into SecurityScorecard, we can eliminate a barrier to efficiency for suppliers while accelerating trust across the entire supply chain," Yampolskiy said.

HyperComply, founded by Amar Chahal and team, has built its platform around AI-assisted questionnaire response, centralized compliance documentation, and evidence sharing through secure portals. Its RespondAI technology can, according to the company, reduce workloads by more than 90 percent, with human checks layered in for accuracy.

"For our customers, this is a major leap forward," said Amar Chahal, CEO and co-founder of HyperComply. "We started HyperComply to free teams from the bottlenecks of manual questionnaires. Together with SecurityScorecard, we can expand our reach, accelerate innovation, and deliver a future where supplier assurance is continuous, collaborative, and AI-driven."

The acquisition closed earlier this month. SecurityScorecard says integrated offerings are expected to roll out in late 2025, with a focus on helping enterprises—particularly in Europe—meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR, DORA, and NIS2.