Versa Adds CrowdStrike Falcon Integrations to Strengthen Zero Trust and SOC Visibility

Versa Networks has rolled out new integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, announced this week at Fal.Con 2025.

Available now through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, the integrations extend Falcon Next-Gen SIEM support and link endpoint and network telemetry for improved Zero Trust enforcement and faster SOC investigations.

The first integration incorporates CrowdStrike's Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) scores into Versa’s Universal SASE platform, enabling dynamic, real-time risk evaluations across SASE, SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN deployments. The goal is to automate adjustments to user and device trust levels, reducing manual intervention and speeding containment of compromised endpoints.

A second integration feeds Versa's network telemetry, including firewall events, application behavior, traffic flows, and SD-WAN metrics, into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. SOC teams can then correlate endpoint and network data in a single environment, helping to cut through siloed datasets that often slow incident response.

"Both of these integrations address an ongoing security pain point: siloed data that limits visibility into real risk," said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Versa's Senior Director of Product Management. "Combining endpoint and network data where it’s most impactful and at the moment it matters leads to better decisions and better security."

Both integrations are available now through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, with supporting resources posted on Versa's website.