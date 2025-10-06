Vectra AI Acquires Netography to Bolster AI-Driven Cybersecurity Platform

Vectra AI, a firm focused on AI-based cybersecurity, announced that it has acquired Netography, a company specializing in cloud-native network observability. The acquisition is intended to enhance the breadth and depth of Vectra’s cybersecurity platform by bringing in Netography’s software-defined observability capabilities.

Under the terms of the deal, Netography Fusion will be integrated into Vectra’s portfolio and rebranded as Vectra Fusion. The combined solution will offer agentless, cloud-native observability designed to support proactive defense across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Vectra says the acquisition will enable it to converge cloud-native observability with its AI-driven attack signal clarity. The firm argues this integration will deliver uniform visibility and richer context across AWS, Azure, GCP and on-premises workloads.

In the announcement, Vectra noted that Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response named Vectra a Leader, positioning it highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

The acquisition of Netography was framed as aligning with the shift toward NDR platforms that span flow logs, cloud telemetry and identity data beyond traditional packet inspection.

Netography’s observability features include orchestration of VPC flow logs, automated onboarding of accounts and workloads, and unified visibility across cloud and on-premises environments. Vectra says these capabilities will strengthen its coverage of hybrid enterprises and improve signal accuracy using context from control planes and data planes.

“Enterprises will be hybrid forever,” stated Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI, “and only AI can deliver the signal at the speed and scale required to defend them. Network-derived signal is the ultimate source of truth, not only for detecting active threats but also for managing overall exposure."

He added Netography enhances Vectra’s attack signal clarity with cloud observability.

Netography CEO Martin Roesch commented that observability must be cloud-native, software-defined and frictionless, and that combining with Vectra will make observability actionable.

The press release also includes endorsements from users: Yoni Kaplansky of FICO said bringing Netography’s cloud observability together with Vectra’s signal intelligence gives unified visibility and trusted detections. Faan DeSwardt of Rubrik said prior to Netography Fusion scaling observability across multi-cloud and on-prem was a constant challenge, and that the integration delivers a single consistent view of network activity.

With Netography now part of its platform, Vectra aims to offer what it calls a converged solution for detection, investigation and response at enterprise speed and scale. The firm says this will help organizations reduce blind spots, cut noise, and stop modern attacks in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.