Fortinet Report Warns Cyber Skills Shortage Deepening as AI Risks Mount

Fortinet’s 2025 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report paints a familiar but increasingly urgent picture of a worldwide workforce under strain.

The company’s annual survey of 1,850 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers found that the shortage of skilled professionals continues to leave organizations exposed to higher breach rates, growing costs, and new challenges driven by artificial intelligence.

Nearly nine in ten organizations experienced at least one breach in 2024, according to the report, with more than a quarter facing five or more. That’s a marked increase compared to Fortinet’s first report in 2021. Over half of respondents said a lack of IT security skills and training was a leading cause of those incidents. Financial fallout remains significant, with 52 percent of organizations reporting that cyber incidents cost them over $1 million last year.

The survey highlights a complicated relationship with AI. Adoption is widespread—97 percent of organizations say they use or plan to use AI-enabled cybersecurity tools—but the expertise to manage them safely is lagging. Almost half of IT leaders cited insufficient AI skills as a top obstacle to implementation. Interestingly, 76 percent of organizations that faced nine or more cyberattacks already had AI tools in place, suggesting technology alone isn’t enough.

At the board level, cybersecurity is gaining attention, with 76 percent of boards reporting increased focus on the issue. Yet fewer than half of respondents believe their directors fully understand the risks AI introduces.

Certifications continue to carry weight in hiring, but fewer organizations are covering the cost for employees to earn them. Seventy-three percent said they fund certifications, down from 89 percent the previous year.

“This year’s survey further underscores the urgent need to invest in cybersecurity talent,” said Carl Windsor, CISO at Fortinet. “Without closing the skills gap, organizations will continue to face rising breach rates and escalating costs. The findings highlight an inflection point for both public and private sectors: Without bold action to build and retain cybersecurity expertise, the risks and costs will only continue to grow for our society.”

The full 2025 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report is available on Fortinet’s website.