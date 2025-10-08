Mark43 Launches Fortified Security and Compliance Platform for Public Safety Agencies

Mark43 has introduced a new security and compliance product called Mark43 Fortified, expanding its public safety platform to address the growing cybersecurity and regulatory challenges faced by law enforcement and first responder agencies.

The tool provides real-time threat detection, proactive monitoring, and automated compliance management to help agencies identify and respond to potential cyber risks before they escalate. It's built to integrate directly with Mark43's CAD and RMS systems.

"Public safety agencies shouldn't face the burden of security and compliance alone," said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. "With Mark43 Fortified, we take on that challenge, delivering proactive monitoring, automation, and intelligence so agencies can stay ahead of threats and focus on protecting their communities."

Mark43 Fortified includes several core functions:

Real-time risk monitoring and alerting for suspicious activity in CAD and RMS environments

Guided workflows and automatic audit trail generation

Automated access control through SCIM integration

Dashboards for tracking trends and compliance posture

The system is built on AWS GovCloud and complements Mark43's existing FedRAMP High authorization and participation in the CISA Secure by Design pledge.

"Agencies often don't know they're at risk until it’s too late," said Mark43's CISO and CIO Lawrence F. Zorio III. "Mark43 Fortified changes that with an approachable security tool for public safety, delivering real-time alerts, guided workflows, and automated controls, ensuring constant visibility, confidence, and the ability to detect and remediate issues before they cause harm, reducing overall risk."

Mark43 will demonstrate Fortified at IACP 2025 in Denver, Booth 1795.