1Password Named Official Cybersecurity Partner of Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth

1Password has announced a multi-year partnership with Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), parent company of the Utah Jazz (NBA) and Utah Mammoth (NHL). The agreement designates 1Password as the Official Cybersecurity Partner for both franchises, marking the company's continued expansion into professional sports.

The partnership underscores how cybersecurity has become the foundation for digital transformation across the sports industry, serving as the trust layer behind innovation and fan engagement.

"Giving teams the tools they need to move fast while keeping them digitally protected is at the heart of how organizations win, whether in business, sports, or technology," said David Faugno, CEO of 1Password.

Securing high-performance sports

Under the agreement, the Jazz and Mammoth will implement 1Password Extended Access Management, which combines Enterprise Password Manager, Trelica by 1Password, and Device Trust into a unified security suite. The deployment is designed to protect critical business operations and ensure secure, seamless access for front-office staff, athletes, and operations personnel.

The implementation will provide:

Protected credentials and data: Centralized, encrypted vaulting for sensitive information, ensuring secure access while minimizing exposure risk.

Enhanced visibility: Comprehensive oversight of all applications and credentials, mitigating risks inherent to fast-moving, travel-intensive team operations.

Advanced security controls: Device posture checks and least-privilege access enforcement across distributed personnel.

Streamlined workflows: Simplified, secure sign-ins that support operational efficiency and on-the-go collaboration.

Utah Jazz: Protecting a legacy brand

With the Utah Jazz continuing digital upgrades across Delta Center, 1Password's solutions will support the franchise's modernization initiatives by securing arena systems, internal communications, and data assets.

"We're constantly innovating and redefining what world-class sports and entertainment look like," said Ryan Smith, Chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group. "We could not be more excited to team up with 1Password as we work together to build smarter, more connected experiences."

Utah Mammoth: Security from day one