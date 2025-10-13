CompTIA Report Highlights Key Shifts in Cybersecurity Priorities

The cybersecurity landscape is evolving as emerging technologies create both new efficiencies and expanded risks, according to a new report from CompTIA, a global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

The State of Cybersecurity 2025 report finds that 81% of surveyed organizations consider cybersecurity a high priority. Hiring trends reflect that focus, with more than 514,000 U.S. job postings over a 12-month period for cybersecurity-specific and related technology roles — a 9% increase from the prior year.

“The scope is broader, and the stakes higher,” stated Seth Robinson, vice president of industry research at CompTIA. “Organizations that succeed will be those that align cybersecurity strategy with business objectives, prioritize skill development and embed security into every layer of their digital architecture.”

AI and skills development

Companies are taking a measured approach to adopting artificial intelligence. The report shows that 70% of firms are in early learning or testing phases, using AI on low-priority systems.

Nearly half of respondents cited gaps in AI-related skills (45%) and basic cybersecurity knowledge (43%). Organizations are split between using AI for internal security improvements (37%) and defending against new threats (31%).

Operational technology security

Operational technology (OT) has expanded beyond critical infrastructure into areas such as building management and physical security, raising new concerns about system vulnerabilities.

Fifty-eight percent of firms reported a high focus on OT security and 36% said their focus was moderate. Increased collaboration between IT and OT teams and rising demand for OT talent are driving job growth, with more than 184,000 OT-related postings in 2024.

Data protection efforts

The growing volume of data is prompting many companies to dedicate staff to specific data functions. Two-thirds of organizations have employees focused on data security (66%), compared to 60% for database administration and 58% for data analytics.

Building cybersecurity talent

To address skills shortages, companies are pursuing multiple strategies, including new hiring (56%), training existing staff (54%), certification programs (48%), and expanded partnerships with third-party providers (46%).

“Businesses need a pipeline of early-career talent, reskilled employees from other disciplines and cross-functional training to bridge skill gaps and allow for career growth,” Robinson said.

CompTIA’s State of Cybersecurity 2025 report is available at here.