Censys Rolls Out Latest Internet Intelligence Platform for SOC Teams

Censys, a provider of global Internet-infrastructure visibility, has introduced a new Internet intelligence solution designed to support security operations center (SOC) teams in accelerating alert triage, reducing mean time to triage (MTTT) and improving incident-response speed.

The offering gives security teams near real-time and historical visibility into Internet-facing assets and pairs that visibility with Censys-curated adversary intelligence. SOC analysts can use the data to enrich context, validate threat intelligence and boost external threat visibility.

Censys said the offering addresses several pain points in modern SOC workflows: limited external context on IPs, services and infrastructure; stale indicators of compromise (IOCs) from traditional threat feeds; lack of historical asset snapshots; and incomplete views of related infrastructure behind an attack.

Key capabilities of the new solution include:

Continuous internet-wide scanning across all 65,535 ports and more than 200 protocols to gather validated structured data on hosts, services and certificates, including WHOIS, ASN, TLS metadata and service labels for proxies, IoT devices, VPNs and remote-access infrastructure.

Censys-validated adversary infrastructure data covering command-and-control (C2) servers, loaders, RATs, phishing kits, botnets and other malicious infrastructure, designed to augment traditional threat feeds.

Historical snapshots of every Internet-connected asset to enable tracing of attacker infrastructure over time.

The “Investigation Manager” capability, which enables discovery, pivoting and visualization of related adversarial infrastructure to provide campaign-level awareness.

Seamless API integration so SOC teams can automate enrichment, threat correlation and policy enforcement and reduce manual triage steps.

According to the announcement, the new offering enables a shift from reactive investigation workflows to proactive intelligence-driven defense by embedding external asset visibility and adversary infrastructure data directly into SOC and incident-response processes.