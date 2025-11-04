Bugcrowd Acquires Mayhem Security to Launch AI-Powered, Human-in-the-Loop Cybersecurity Platform

Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, announced the acquisition of Mayhem Security, a pioneer in AI offensive security, to integrate machine-driven testing with human-led vulnerability assessments. The move aims to help organizations deliver safer software faster, reduce costs, and continuously shrink their attack surface. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mayhem Security to the Bugcrowd team," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "This acquisition represents another milestone in our mission to transform the way organizations approach cybersecurity by combining the collective ingenuity of our global hacker community with the machine speed and precision of AI offensive security testing."

By combining Mayhem’s AI automation with Bugcrowd’s global hacker community, organizations gain continuous, proactive security coverage from development through production.

The integration provides:

Automated API Security : Continuous penetration testing with full validation.

Code Security : Faster, lower-cost detection and remediation of vulnerabilities.

Dynamic SBOM : Identifies risky third-party dependencies and unused code.

Reinforcement Learning: Trains AI agents to autonomously detect and fix flaws.

"For over a decade, we've built technology that thinks and learns like an attacker to autonomously find new vulnerabilities," said Dr. David Brumley, CEO of Mayhem Security, now Chief AI and Science Officer at Bugcrowd. "Joining forces with Bugcrowd amplifies that mission by combining AI-driven automation with the creativity and expertise of the global hacker community."

Mayhem Security, founded by Carnegie Mellon PhDs Dr. David Brumley and Dr. Thanassis Avgerinos, previously made headlines by winning the 2016 DARPA Cyber Grand Challenge with an autonomous vulnerability detection system. Brumley now joins Bugcrowd as Chief AI and Science Officer, emphasizing the fusion of AI-driven automation with human creativity.