LevelBlue to Acquire Cybereason, Expanding Global Managed Security Capabilities

LevelBlue, a global pure-play provider of managed security services, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cybereason, a cybersecurity firm recognized for its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, threat intelligence team and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) expertise.
The acquisition combines LevelBlue’s AI-powered managed detection and response offerings with Cybereason’s advanced threat detection and response capabilities, providing clients with stronger protection, faster response and broader global coverage through a single partner. LevelBlue CEO and Chairman Bob McCullen said the move advances the company’s mission to become the most complete cybersecurity partner for clients and strategic partners.
As part of the transaction, SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Liberty Strategic Capital will become investors in LevelBlue. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, managing partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, will join LevelBlue’s Board of Directors, bringing experience in global finance, government policy and strategic investment.
The deal enhances LevelBlue’s ability to deliver outcome-driven cybersecurity results and builds on previous acquisitions of Trustwave and Stroz Friedberg. Cybereason CEO Manish Narula said joining LevelBlue will strengthen the combined organization’s XDR, MDR, DFIR and consulting capabilities.
Advisors for the transaction include Santander and Kirkland & Ellis LLP for LevelBlue, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goodwin Procter LLP for Cybereason. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.