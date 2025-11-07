LevelBlue to Acquire Cybereason, Expanding Global Managed Security Capabilities

LevelBlue, a global pure-play provider of managed security services, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cybereason, a cybersecurity firm recognized for its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, threat intelligence team and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) expertise.

The acquisition combines LevelBlue’s AI-powered managed detection and response offerings with Cybereason’s advanced threat detection and response capabilities, providing clients with stronger protection, faster response and broader global coverage through a single partner. LevelBlue CEO and Chairman Bob McCullen said the move advances the company’s mission to become the most complete cybersecurity partner for clients and strategic partners.