Everbridge Releases 2026 Global Risk & Resilience Outlook

Everbridge, Inc. announced the upcoming release of its 2026 Global Risk & Resilience Outlook, set for November 19. The report examines the ten most critical risks facing organizations worldwide and provides a framework for strengthening resilience in an era of interconnected crises.

Drawing from the Everbridge Global Risk Survey and insights from its Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center, the report highlights how risks—from cyberattacks and AI-driven disruption to geopolitical conflict and workforce instability—are increasingly cascading across industries, creating an “expanding risk zone.”

“The threats organizations face today don’t happen one at a time,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “A cyber incident can quickly turn into a supply chain disruption, a communications breakdown, or even a safety event. The pace and interconnection of these risks demand new levels of readiness and coordination.”

Key findings from the survey include:

50% of organizations report limited or no formal critical event management strategy

24% never test their business continuity or resilience plans

Only 31% feel “extremely confident” in managing critical events effectively

The report also introduces a five-stage resilience strategy—Plan, Monitor, Alert, Respond, Improve—designed to help organizations close resilience gaps through technology, training, and collaboration.

“Resilience is shifting from a compliance exercise to an enterprise-wide mindset,” Wagner added. “Resilience today means building cross-functional muscles to anticipate, adapt, and recover faster, no matter what’s coming next.”

Everbridge will host a live webinar on November 19, titled “Navigating the Expanding Risk Zone: The 2026 Global Risk and Resilience Outlook,” featuring CEO Dave Wagner and Chief Security Officers Tracy Reinhold and Pamela Larson. Attendees will receive the full report following the session.

Register here.