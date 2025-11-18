Kiteworks Launches Military-Grade Secure Data Forms to Address Security Gaps in Enterprise Data Collection

San Mateo, CA - November 18, 2025 - In an effort to enhance the protection of sensitive information collected online, Kiteworks has unveiled its innovative Secure Data Forms. This groundbreaking solution is designed to address the vulnerabilities associated with traditional web forms, which have increasingly become a weak link in enterprise security.

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms stands out as the first platform to integrate the highest-level security certifications—FedRAMP High Ready and FIPS 140-3—with complete data sovereignty control. This makes it uniquely suited for companies in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, and legal sectors. Traditional form solutions often lack the necessary security measures, leaving organizations exposed to data breaches, with average incident costs of $4.44 million.

“Organizations can’t secure data they collect through forms they can’t trust,” says Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks. He highlights that web forms can act as gateways for sensitive data, including customer information and patient records, while also presenting significant risks for cyberattacks. Many enterprises still rely on generic form builders that prioritize convenience over security, leaving them vulnerable.

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms combines robust security and sovereignty features that aren't available in competing solutions. Its zero-trust architecture continuously validates interactions throughout the data collection lifecycle, effectively reducing the risk of insider threats. The platform offers regional data residency options, ensuring that sensitive information remains within specified jurisdictions—critical for compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and data localization laws across over 100 countries.

In addition, the platform simplifies compliance efforts through automated monitoring, reducing audit preparation time by up to 80%. It provides real-time alerts for any deviations from policy requirements and maintains detailed audit trails, making it easier for organizations to meet regulatory demands.

“Traditional web forms are the weakest link in enterprise security and compliance,” Galant adds. “Kiteworks Secure Data Forms transforms data collection from a vulnerability into a competitive advantage.”

Organizations looking to secure their data collection processes can explore the new offering at kiteworks.com/secure-data-forms.

