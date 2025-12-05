Experian Identifies Six Emerging Cyber Threats in Its 2026 Industry Outlook

Experian has released its 2026 Data Breach Industry Forecast, outlining how artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies may shape the year’s cyber threat landscape.

Now in its 13th year, the forecast identifies six areas where cybercriminals are expected to expand their capabilities, including synthetic profiles, autonomous AI agents, shape-shifting malware and vulnerabilities associated with brain-computer interfaces.

According to Experian, the evolving toolset available to attackers is making cyber incidents more personalized and persistent. The forecast notes that rapid adoption of AI is enabling criminals to create convincing identities, evade detection and exploit new digital environments.

Michael Bruemmer, vice president of Global Data Breach Resolution at Experian, stated technology is advancing quickly and noted that attackers are often early adopters of new tools. He said that organizations can also leverage these technologies to improve defenses and should be prepared to manage the aftermath of an incident.

Experian reports more than 8,000 global data breaches in the first half of 2025 with about 345 million records exposed. Among the company’s clients, the United States, United Kingdom and Canada are the most impacted.

Consumer concerns rising

Experian research indicates that many consumers in the United States and United Kingdom are experiencing the effects of sophisticated attacks and expect cyber threats to worsen. Findings show growing anxiety across demographics along with increased vulnerability among younger generations.

Key takeaways include:

One in four millennial adults surveyed report being a victim of identity theft in the past year.

Nearly a quarter say they have fallen for a phishing attack at home or at work in the past 12 months.

More than four in five express concern about AI being used to create fake identities that appear real.

U.S. responses reveal additional apprehensions:

Over one in three adults worry about being held personally liable for monetary loss resulting from a cybersecurity mistake at work.

Sixty-nine percent do not believe their bank or retailer is adequately prepared to defend against AI-driven attacks or are unsure.

Seventy-six percent believe cybercrime will continue to increase and be impossible to slow due to AI.

The full forecast can be downloaded from Experian.