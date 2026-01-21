SS&Si Dealer Network Names 2025 Golden G.O.A.T. Award Recipients

The Golden G.O.A.T. Awards recognize vendor partners for their contributions to dealer support, operational execution and industry collaboration during the past year.

SS&Si Dealer Network has announced the recipients of its 2025 Golden G.O.A.T. Awards, recognizing vendor partners for performance, collaboration and commitment to shared growth during the past year.

According to the company, the Golden G.O.A.T. Awards — an acronym for Greatest of All Time — are nominated by SS&Si team members to highlight partners that consistently deliver value to SS&Si, security dealers, integrators and the broader industry.

Nominations were reviewed by company leadership, with final recipients selected and announced in January 2026. The 2025 Golden G.O.A.T. Award recipients are:

· Access Control Vendor of the Year: PDK

· Video Surveillance Vendor of the Year: Turing AI

· Intrusion Vendor of the Year: DSC / IQ (Qolsys)

· Innovation Partner of the Year: Alarm.com

· Operational Excellence Partner of the Year: Nice

· Marketing Partner of the Year: Alarm.com and CHeKT

Each award recipient will receive a Golden G.O.A.T. trophy along with additional marketing investment from SS&Si.

The company stated that the awards are intended to recognize partners that demonstrate consistent engagement and support for customers while contributing to SS&Si’s growth objectives.