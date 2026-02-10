SS&Si Dealer Network Named National Distributor for Kidde Commercial

SS&Si Dealer Network is expanding internal training and onboarding efforts as part of its fire safety initiative tied to the addition of Kidde Commercial products.

SS&Si Dealer Network has been appointed an authorized national distributor for Kidde Commercial, expanding its fire safety offerings as part of a broader push into the category for 2026.

The addition of Kidde Commercial adds fire detection and suppression equipment to SS&Si’s portfolio and reflects what the company described as a continued expansion of its fire safety vertical. SS&Si announced the move aligns with its value-added distribution strategy, which emphasizes pairing products with technical expertise and customer support.

Jake Voll, founder and CEO of SS&Si Dealer Network, said the partnership is intended to support integrators pursuing commercial fire and life safety projects by combining access to Kidde Commercial products with training and certification resources.

“This partnership isn’t just about distribution. It’s about helping integrators win more commercial work by pairing proven products with free training and certification that give dealers the confidence, technical knowledge, and support they need to install and service these systems the right way,” Voll stated.

As part of the expansion, SS&Si is investing in internal fire safety expertise, including growing its staff with dedicated fire safety specialization to support system design. SS&Si’s sales and support teams are undergoing product onboarding led by Kidde Commercial technical experts.

According to SS&Si, customer-facing training sessions tied to the Kidde Commercial product line are expected to begin in March 2026 following completion of internal training.

The addition of Kidde Commercial’s product portfolio, combined with expanded internal support and training, positions SS&Si as a fire safety partner for its dealer network and reflects its broader commitment to value-added distribution.