AlarMax Names Steve Teitelbaum as Fractional CTO to Drive AI, Digital Strategy

AlarMax taps industry veteran Steve Teitelbaum to lead AI strategy, digital transformation and enterprise technology modernization as the national distributor enters its next phase of growth.

The national distributor of security, fire, access control, surveillance and AV solutions said the move reflects a major investment in enterprise technology as it enters its next phase of growth.

Teitelbaum brings more than 18 years of experience in cloud computing, AI and machine learning, enterprise architecture and large-scale digital transformation. His background includes senior leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, Iron Mountain, Avnet and several high-growth technology ventures.

In his new role, Teitelbaum will oversee AlarMax’s enterprise technology strategy, including AI-powered operational systems and automation, expansion and optimization of the company’s e-commerce platform, enterprise data protection and infrastructure modernization, internal systems accessibility and information integrity and development and execution of a long-term AI roadmap. He will report directly to President Scott Shelander and work with executive leadership to align technology investments with business strategy.

Teitelbaum, the son of AlarMax Chairman Bill Teitelbaum, grew up around the business and witnessed its evolution through industry shifts and consolidation.

“Returning now, at a moment when technology can truly amplify those values, is incredibly meaningful to me,” Teitelbaum said. “I’m excited to work alongside Scott and the entire team to build systems that empower our people and serve our customers better than ever.”

Shelander said Teitelbaum’s combination of technical depth and industry understanding will be critical as the company expands nationwide.

AlarMax operates 27 branch locations nationwide and maintains relationships with more than 400 manufacturers. The company said the appointment reflects its broader commitment to building a technology-driven organization that enhances its culture and customer relationships.