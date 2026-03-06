SS&Si Launches Kidde Commercial for Kids Program to Support Burn Survivor Camp

Rebekah Johnson, co-founder and executive director of the Embers of Hope Burn Foundation, leads the organization that provides a camp experience designed to help young burn survivors build confidence, form peer connections and support their recovery.

SS&Si Dealer Network has launched a new charitable initiative in partnership with Kidde Commercial that will support a burn survivor camp in Florida through a portion of fire alarm product sales.

The Deltona, Fla.-based distributor announced the 2026 Kidde Commercial for Kids Program, which will benefit the Embers of Hope Burn Foundation’s Burn Camp in Micanopy, Fla. Under the program, SS&Si will donate 10% of its gross profit from Kidde Commercial fire alarm product sales in 2026, up to $10,000, to Embers of Hope. Kidde Commercial has agreed to match the donation, effectively doubling the potential contribution to the organization.

Embers of Hope operates a free multi-day camp experience for children who have survived burn injuries. The program is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment where young survivors can build confidence, connect with peers and participate in activities intended to promote healing and resilience.

“The fire protection industry is built around protecting lives,” said Jake Voll, president of SS&Si Dealer Network. “The Kidde Commercial for Kids Program allows us to extend that mission beyond prevention and detection. Every Kidde Commercial product sold through SS&Si in 2026 will help support children whose lives have been directly impacted by fire. We’re proud to align our growth with real community impact.”

The Embers of Hope Burn Foundation is led by Rebekah Johnson, a burn survivor who serves as the organization’s co-founder and executive director. Johnson also serves as executive director of the Florida Fire Sprinkler Association and regional coordinator for Florida and Puerto Rico with the International Fire Sprinkler Association.

Johnson said the support from SS&Si and Kidde Commercial will help the organization continue delivering meaningful experiences for burn survivors.

“We are incredibly grateful for SS&Si’s commitment and Kidde Commercial’s willingness to match their donation,” she said, adding that partnerships like this strengthen the fire safety community and help sustain programs for young burn survivors.

According to SS&Si, the program highlights the connection between fire protection manufacturers, distribution partners and survivor support organizations. Integrators purchasing Kidde Commercial products through the distributor during 2026 will contribute indirectly to the charitable effort through the profit-sharing commitment tied to product sales.

Throughout the year, SS&Si plans to provide milestone updates on the program’s progress toward its donation goal and raise awareness of Embers of Hope among fire protection professionals and system integrators.