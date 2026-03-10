PowerHouse Alliance Broadens Product Portfolio With Three New Vendor Additions

PowerHouse Alliance, a network of independent regional distributors, has added three new vendor partners: Cleerline, LOEWE and Optoma. The additions expand the organization’s product offerings across fiber optic cabling and connectivity systems, premium home entertainment, projection and display and residential security categories.

PowerHouse Alliance operates more than 70 locations across the United States and maintains over 900,000 square feet of combined warehouse space. The organization said it continues to diversify its vendor lineup as part of a strategy to support dealer growth in residential and light commercial markets.

“These additions are about creating new revenue opportunities for our dealers,” said Dennis Holzer, executive director of PowerHouse Alliance. “Whether it’s building stronger fiber foundations, offering a luxury AV alternative, expanding projection and commercial display capabilities or reaching more homeowners with scalable security solutions, each of these partners supports measurable growth across our network.”

Cleerline joins the Alliance’s infrastructure category with fiber optic connectivity solutions designed to support performance and longevity. The company’s fiber systems are positioned to support increasing network demands such as 4K and 8K video content as well as high-demand artificial intelligence applications. PowerHouse Alliance said the installer-friendly design of Cleerline’s fiber systems has made them a benchmark for technology integrators seeking consistent performance on projects.

LOEWE adds a premium home entertainment option to the PowerHouse portfolio. The German manufacturer, founded in 1923, produces OLED televisions and integrated audio systems. Known for its Made in Germany craftsmanship and design-focused approach, LOEWE provides dealers with a luxury AV solution for residential clients.

Optoma expands the Alliance’s projection and display offerings across residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio includes 4K UHD home theater projectors, high-brightness commercial projection systems, interactive flat panels and large-format displays designed for applications such as home cinema, corporate spaces, hospitality venues and education environments.

PowerHouse Alliance said that as the integration market becomes more competitive, access to differentiated products and dependable distribution partners is increasingly important. The organization noted it will continue investing in vendor relationships aimed at strengthening dealer positioning, expanding revenue potential and supporting long-term business growth.