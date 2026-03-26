ADI Highlights End-to-End Security Ecosystem at ISC West 2026

At ISC West 2026, held March 25–27 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, ADI is emphasizing its continued commitment to the security industry by showcasing an integrated ecosystem of exclusive and distributed brands designed to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Located at Booth #12043, the company is presenting its “ADI Gives You More” approach, demonstrating how expanded product offerings and enhanced services enable customers to design, deploy and support security systems across a range of applications.

“Everything we do starts with our customers, and we’re committed to providing the technologies, services, and support they need to grow with confidence,” said Marco Cardazzi, SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at ADI. “ISC West gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how the full strength of ADI comes together – pairing our industry-leading distributed brands with our exclusive brands to create powerful, end-to-end solutions.”

ADI’s booth features a new layout organized by vertical markets, including corporate buildings, multifamily housing, healthcare, education, single-family homes and data centers. The displays highlight how the company’s technologies—including video surveillance, automation, networking, power management, remote monitoring and audio—integrate across both residential and commercial environments.

The company is also spotlighting its exclusive brands such as Control4, Episode, Luma, SunBrite, Triad, WattBox and OvrC, underscoring the breadth of its portfolio for integrated residential and light-commercial deployments.

In addition, ADI is showcasing a wide range of distributed manufacturer brands across key categories such as video surveillance, access control, fire and life safety, intrusion and networking. Featured brands include Altronix, Axis, Digital Watchdog, DoorBird, Farenhyt, Google, Hanwha, HID, Kidde, Potter, Radionix Ubiquiti and Vivotek, with product demonstrations focused on enhancing safety, connectivity and operational efficiency across environments like healthcare, education, data centers and smart homes.

Beyond hardware, ADI is presenting value-added services aimed at helping integrators improve performance, increase protection and drive recurring revenue. Among these is ADI Cloud Storage powered by Wasabi, a scalable and cost-effective solution for video surveillance deployments that integrates with leading video management systems and supports hybrid storage models. The company is also featuring Parasol and Control4 Assist, which provide always-on remote support and proactive troubleshooting capabilities.

ADI said its approach combines distribution scale with product innovation, enabling integrators to source a broad range of technologies from a single partner while maintaining flexibility in system design and deployment.

As part of its presence at ISC West, ADI is also participating in the Mission 500 Security 5K/2K Run on March 26, supporting initiatives that benefit children in need across the country.

ADI is additionally offering exclusive promotional codes during the event, providing discounts of up to 15% on a variety of distributed brands with code ISCSavings*.