PowerHouse Alliance Adds AV Plus to Expand Regional Distribution Network

PowerHouse Alliance adds AV Plus to its network, expanding regional distribution capabilities and support for integrators across Southern California and Southern Nevada.

PowerHouse Alliance has announced the addition of MDY Group, now operating as AV Plus, as its newest member, expanding its footprint across key markets in the western United States.

AV Plus will provide coverage throughout Southern California and Southern Nevada, reinforcing PowerHouse Alliance’s presence in those regions. The company also maintains operations in Puerto Rico and indicated plans for continued expansion, bringing additional regional reach and technical capabilities to the network.

Dennis Holzer, Executive Director of PowerHouse Alliance, said the organization is welcoming AV Plus based on its established presence, growth focus, and alignment with the group’s mission to support independent integrators with essential resources.

The move reflects PowerHouse Alliance’s ongoing strategy to strengthen national coverage while maintaining localized expertise. The organization emphasized its commitment to balancing scale with regional service as it continues to grow its distribution network across the United States.

Moty Shlomi, President and CEO of AV Plus, described joining the alliance as a step forward for the company, highlighting opportunities to build relationships within the group and deliver increased value to customers and vendor partners.

PowerHouse Alliance noted that the transition was managed to ensure continuity for partners, with a focus on maintaining operational stability, strong relationships, and consistent growth.