AlarMax Opens Innovation Lab, National Fulfillment Center to Support Growth Strategy

AlarMax Distributors has opened the AlarMax Product Experience (APEX) Innovation Lab and a National Fulfillment Center as part of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The two facilities are intended to expand customer education, strengthen supplier collaboration, increase inventory capacity and enhance nationwide distribution capabilities.

The APEX Innovation Lab is located at AlarMax’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh and serves as an interactive technology experience center where customers, supplier partners and employees can explore integrated security solutions from 15 vendors. The facility includes hands-on demonstrations, technical education, certification programs, product launches and collaborative solution development, along with a dedicated training classroom for customer education and professional development.

“Today’s customers expect more than product availability — they expect expertise, education, and trusted partners who can help them design complete solutions,” said Scott Shelander, president and CEO of AlarMax Distributors. “The APEX Innovation Lab represents our commitment to creating an environment where customers, supplier partners, and our own team can learn together, collaborate together, and ultimately deliver better outcomes.”

Expanding fulfillment capabilities

AlarMax also opened a new 40,000-square-foot National Fulfillment Center located near its corporate headquarters. The company said the facility expands inventory capacity and strengthens its logistics network to support faster order fulfillment, improved supply chain efficiency and greater support for customers nationwide.

The fulfillment center is designed to provide deeper inventory across key product categories while supporting the company’s continued growth.

“These projects represent much more than new facilities — they represent our continued investment in the future of AlarMax and the customers we serve,” said Bill Teitelbaum, chairman of AlarMax Distributors. “Distribution continues to evolve beyond simply moving products. Customers rely on trusted partners for inventory availability, technical expertise, education, and operational support. By investing in both innovation and logistics, we’re strengthening every aspect of that partnership while positioning AlarMax for long-term growth.”

The APEX Innovation Lab and National Fulfillment Center are expected to support faster order fulfillment, expand hands-on customer education and certification opportunities, increase inventory capacity across key product categories, support supplier collaboration and product launches, strengthen account support nationwide and help the company scale its operations while maintaining customer service.

The investments are said to build on recent initiatives across technology, leadership, marketing, operations and infrastructure as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company will host a grand opening and open house for the National Fulfillment Center on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility in Cranberry Township, Pa. The event will include facility tours, live product demonstrations from more than 20 vendors and an opportunity to meet the AlarMax leadership team.