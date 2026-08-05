Squire Expands U.S. Distribution Through Craftmaster Hardware Partnership

Squire North America has named Craftmaster Hardware as an authorized U.S. distributor, expanding the availability of its premium mechanical padlocks to institutional locksmiths, facility managers, security professionals and critical infrastructure organizations.

The partnership emerged from discussions during the spring Security Hardware Distributors Association (SHDA) meetings, where Squire and its North American representative, Channel Championz, met with Craftmaster leadership to discuss opportunities in the institutional and high-security markets.

The agreement coincides with Craftmaster Hardware’s 75th anniversary. Founded in New York City in 1951, the company distributes products from more than 180 door hardware and security brands to institutional customers nationwide.

“Craftmaster is exactly the kind of distributor partner we hoped to identify through our SHDA meetings,” said Jerry Burhans, founder of Channel Championz and Squire’s North American channel development representative. “Their people understand high-security padlocks, institutional applications, and the needs of customers who cannot afford to compromise on performance. They also give us a highly credible path to serve utilities, government facilities and other critical infrastructure customers while maintaining Squire’s distributor-first approach.”

Craftmaster serves institutional locksmiths, government agencies, correctional facilities, facility managers and security professionals seeking specialized security products. The company said its sales team works with customers to source high-security products that may not be available through conventional retail or general industrial distribution channels.

Donohue said Craftmaster’s institutional customers are looking for high-security padlocks rather than commodity products, adding that Squire’s lineup is well suited for demanding applications across utilities, government, industrial and critical infrastructure markets.

“Our customers often come to us with a straightforward request. They need a robust, serious padlock rather than another commodity product,” said Dan Donohue, vice president of sales and general manager of Craftmaster Hardware.

Distribution plans

Squire said the partnership will be supported with product education, technical information, digital marketing assets, application guidance and sales training. Plans also include adding selected Squire products to the e-commerce platforms of Craftmaster and Taylor Security, along with customer communications and product-focused email campaigns.

“Our distributor channel commitment is important,” Burhans said. “Our role is to help educate the market and put the right product in front of the right customer. Craftmaster provides the product expertise, availability, and trusted customer relationship needed to turn that interest into a successful long-term program.”

The addition of Craftmaster is part of the company’s continued expansion in the North American commercial security market. Rather than pursuing broad distribution, the company said it is selecting partners with established expertise, appropriate customer relationships and the ability to position premium mechanical security products.