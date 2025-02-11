AlarMax announces Scott Shelander as new President

AlarMax Distributors, Inc., a wholesale distributor of security, fire, access control, AV, and surveillance solutions, announces the appointment of Scott Shelander as its new President. With an extensive background in executive leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence, Shelander brings a proven track record of building high-performance teams and driving scalable growth.

"Scott's leadership philosophy aligns perfectly with AlarMax's mission of strengthening our organization while staying true to our people-first approach," said William Teitelbaum, Board Chairman of AlarMax Distributors. "His expertise in operational strategy and organizational growth will be instrumental as we continue expanding our footprint and providing industry-leading service to our customers and partners."

Shelander has spent over 27 years in executive leadership roles, successfully leading organizations through periods of significant transformation and expansion. He is known for fostering strong internal cultures, optimizing operational efficiencies, and leveraging data-driven insights to fuel business success. His leadership style—centered on people and performance—aligns with AlarMax's ongoing commitment to its employees, customers, and vendor partners.

"I'm excited to join AlarMax at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Scott Shelander. "The company's foundation of strong customer relationships and industry expertise sets the stage for incredible opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to build on this legacy and drive the next phase of growth."

As AlarMax continues to expand its reach and enhance its service offerings, Shelander's leadership will play a critical role in optimizing operations and strengthening the company's position as a market leader.