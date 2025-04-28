ADI | Snap One Unveil New Omaha Store With Grand Celebration

ADI | Snap One celebrated with a grand opening event for its new store in Omaha, Neb., showcasing product offerings from the combined business for the first time under one roof.

Sponsored by Episode and Samsung, the event took place on April 10 and gave attendees an exclusive chance to meet the store team, explore the new store design concept, spend time with suppliers, and take advantage of the expanded inventory and combined assortment of ADI and Snap One exclusive brands.

ADI and Snap One teams worked together to develop the new, modern store design, which blends a retail storefront with a state-of-the-art warehouse, featuring products across key categories including security, networking, AV, smart home, fire safety and more. The Omaha location replaces the previous ADI store, offering Snap One customers a convenient shopping option that wasn’t available before.

Additional store highlights include a 15,000+ square foot space, 2.5 times larger than the previous Omaha location, an expanded product assortment featuring 500+ Snap One SKUs, increased inventory and new brands introduced to legacy ADI and Snap One customers, including more than 100 consumer TVs from top brands, a 24-hour pick up room, customer reward benefits, a dedicated training space for in-store and virtual sessions, as well as a customer coffee and comfort hub.

“The Omaha location is a great example of how our teams, strengths, and capabilities come together to bring the Even Better Together experience to life,” noted Christa Dahl, Regional Sales Leader at ADI | Snap One. “Our grand opening was a wonderful success and we’re looking forward to celebrating even more store openings with our customers and team members throughout the rest of this year.”

Along with the Omaha location, the Pittsburgh store is also open and planning its own grand opening event soon, with more locations across the country to come in cities including Raleigh, San Antonio, Atlanta, San Diego, Charleston and more.