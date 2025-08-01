AlarMax Names Todd Zoppo Regional VP for Eastern U.S.

AlarMax has appointed industry veteran Todd Zoppo as regional vice president – East, a move the company says underscores its continued focus on growth and customer service across the Eastern United States.

Zoppo brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in retail, operations and distribution to the role. His background includes senior sales leadership positions with major consumer electronics distributors and national retail chains, with recognition as Sales Manager of the Year and participation in a national leadership development program.

“Todd is not only a respected voice in our industry — he’s a true relationship builder who understands what it takes to win in today’s B2B environment,” said William Teitelbaum, chairman of the board at AlarMax. “His experience and leadership are exactly what we need as we continue to scale.”

Zoppo’s responsibilities will include oversight of key territories throughout the Eastern U.S., where he will support sales growth and enhance customer engagement efforts. He is based in Exeter, Rhode Island.

AlarMax operates 26 branches nationwide and distributes fire, security, surveillance, access control and AV products.