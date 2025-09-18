ADI Global Distribution Opens New Charlotte Support Center

ADI Global Distribution, a leading distributor and solution provider of security, AV, and smart living products, has opened the doors to its new Support Center in Charlotte, NC.

The 41,000-square-foot facility spans two floors of Panorama Tower in Ballantyne and brings together more than 180 employees across marketing, product development, accounting, education, training, and other departments.

The move represents both continuity and change. After acquiring Snap One in 2024, ADI wanted to build on the established team in Charlotte while offering a workplace that felt modern, collaborative, and forward-looking.

"ADI (and Snap One) has had a strong and growing presence in Charlotte, and we're proud to deepen our roots in this vibrant community," Aarnes said. "With this Support Center, we're creating an environment where our team can thrive and where we can continue delivering indispensable service, expertise, and innovation to our customers."

Built around people and sustainability

The site was selected with employees in mind. For most, the commute is nearly unchanged, and the location offers convenient access to highways, public transit, and plenty of nearby restaurants, services, and green spaces, small but meaningful details that shape the daily experience.

Inside, the workspace reflects the feedback of the people who use it. Height-adjustable desks, office chairs chosen by employee vote, and a mix of quiet work areas, collaboration zones, and creative spaces give staff flexibility throughout the day. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light, while sensor lighting, low-flow water fixtures, and reusable kitchenware support ADI's sustainability commitments. Conference rooms named after Charlotte neighborhoods add a local connection, and a product showcase room highlights some of ADI's brands.

Marking the occasion