AlarMax Promotes Matt Ehrman to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain

AlarMax recently announced the promotion of Matt Ehrman to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.

Ehrman brings decades of experience across the security, distribution, and retail sectors, earning a reputation for cultivating strong supplier relationships and implementing smarter, more responsive fulfillment systems. Since joining AlarMax, he has played a pivotal role in refining purchasing strategies, improving lead-time predictability, and ensuring products reach customers quickly and reliably.

“We’re not just meeting demand—we’re anticipating it,” said Ehrman. “Our supply chain is becoming a true engine for growth, and that only happens when you have strong vendor alignment, smart systems, and trusted partnerships. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead a team that’s committed to continuous improvement.”

In his new role, Ehrman will oversee all national supply chain operations, including purchasing, forecasting, and vendor negotiations, with a focus on driving efficiency, scalability, and service excellence.

“Matt has a sharp instinct for what our customers need—and how to get it to them faster,” said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. “His strategic thinking, collaborative leadership style, and deep experience in the channel make him an essential part of our future.”