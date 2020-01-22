Allegion expands partnership with CBORD

Companies to offer perimeter security solution to higher education campuses

Allegion
Jan 22nd, 2020
CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion, a leading provider of security products and solutions, and CBORD, a leading provider of campus card technology solutions, today announced a new integration that strengthens perimeter security across colleges and universities in the U.S. Allegion's Von Duprin® Remote Undogging (RU) and Remote Monitoring (RM) options will now extend the impact of CBORD's card software system for greater control of secondary doors over perimeter access.

The integration improves perimeter security by providing electronic override of mechanical dogging so lockdown can occur from the CBORD interface. To ensure peace of mind, remote monitoring capabilities are also available through the integration.

This integration also makes Allegion and CBORD one of the first to bring this solution to higher education campuses for access control at this scale. Higher education campuses face a unique challenge when it comes to security – they are larger, open by design, and tend to have more buildings than other learning institutions, making security a demanding task for facility personnel.

"This is one of the most critical security hurdles universities face," said Robert Lydic, vice president of PACs OEM business at Allegion. "Due to the required circulation between buildings, colleges need to be able to lock down immediately if there is a security issue on campus."

Yong Lacy, category leader of openings at Allegion, added, "It is not feasible for universities to leave perimeter doors locked during operating hours because students, faculty and visitors constantly need to move across campus buildings with ease. Remote undogging and monitoring can enhance security to avoid putting the college community at risk in emergency situations."

Many secondary doors are not connected to a campus' electronic access control system,  exposing universities to potential security breaches, especially during emergency lockdowns. The Von Duprin RU and RM options, coupled with CBORD's software, are designed to extend the benefits of electronic access control to these openings. This integration provides higher education customers a wide range of affordable solutions to meet their perimeter electronic access control needs, seamlessly integrating with leading security systems like Schlage's electronic locks, readers and credentials.  

"CBORD has been a market leader in campus technology for more than forty years and works with partners like Allegion to design innovative solutions as security risks continue to evolve," said Jim Hoefflin, CBORD president. "We've taken a best-of-breed in security solutions and integrated it with our industry-leading access control software for a smart integration that responds to the market's increasing need for improved campus perimeter security."

The Von Duprin RU option is a retrofit kit for exit devices that enables remote undogging for centralized lock down and door status monitoring with integrated request to exit (RX), latch bolt (LX) and door position switch (DPS) signaling capabilities. The RU option connects wirelessly via BLE to the ENGAGE Gateway, providing real-time, bi-directional communication to the Open Options DNA Fusion software via IP network connection directly to the Gateway. The RU option is a modular battery powered kit that can be added on to existing Von Duprin 98/99 and 33A/35A series devices. The RM option is the sensor-only configuration for exit-only or fire-rated doors that require monitoring. It provides visibility to door status with the same RX, LX and DPS signals as the RU option, without the centralized lockdown component.

This integration is part of the next wave in Allegion's quest to work with the leading players in the industry to spearhead advanced access control adoption, making seamless security the new standard at higher education institutions. For more information, visit www.allegion.com. 

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About CBORD

CBORD powers technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses enabling users to create optimal experiences for their students, patients, employees and residents. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD has pioneered software for dining operations, nutrition analysis, security, card systems and housing for over forty years. CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (ROP), a diversified technology company with annual revenues of $5.2 billion. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Roper is a component of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 Indexes. To learn more about CBORD's solutions for colleges and universities, please visit CBORD's website: www.cbord.com/higher-education.

