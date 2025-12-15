Security LeadHER Opens Call for Speakers and Registration for 2026 Event

Security LeadHER has opened its call for speakers and registration for the 2026 edition of its annual conference, organizers announced. The event, presented by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and ASIS International and designed to advance, connect and empower women in the security profession, will take place June 15–16, 2026, at the Hilton Minneapolis in Minneapolis.

Now in its fourth year, Security LeadHER aims to foster an enriching and inclusive community for security professionals. According to the announcement, the event will feature keynotes networking and small group breakout sessions to help attendees develop leadership skills and grow their professional networks.

Organizers are inviting session proposals on a range of topics. These include strategies for career growth and advancement, negotiation tactics and selling ideas to leadership, becoming a leader and navigating career transitions, inspiring change and leading by influence, effective communication and managing workplace relationships, work-life balance and personal wellness, dealing with bias and managing conflict, and recruiting next-generation women leaders and retaining talent.

Candice Aragon, chair of SIA’s Women in Security Forum community, stated Security LeadHER has “quickly become one of the most energizing and impactful events in our industry” and encouraged security professionals to submit session proposals that will help shape conversations important to the field. Rachael Paskvan, chair of the ASIS Women in Security Community, added that the event provides a platform to amplify the voices and experiences of women in security and looks for speakers willing to share challenges, practical strategies and insights.

Session proposals are due Jan. 31, 2026.

Registration for the 2026 conference is now open. Early registrants who sign up by Dec. 31, 2025, can secure tickets at 2025 pricing, and those registering with SIA or ASIS member codes can save an additional $200. Attendees can also access a discounted rate at the Hilton Minneapolis. Organizers noted space is limited and expect the event to sell out again.

Security LeadHER welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and genders who support the mission of advancing women in the global security industry.