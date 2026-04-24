SIA Announces AcceleRISE 2026, Opens Call for Speakers for San Diego Event

Security professionals and emerging leaders gather for AcceleRISE 2026 in San Diego to explore the future of security leadership and industry innovation.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced new details for its upcoming AcceleRISE conference, an event aimed at young professionals and emerging leaders in the security industry. The 2026 edition of the event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3–5 in San Diego.

Hosted by the SIA RISE community, AcceleRISE brings together emerging professionals from across the security sector to examine ideas, challenges and perspectives shaping the next generation of leadership. The conference emphasizes practical insights and real-world experiences, along with discussions designed to challenge conventional thinking about how security is designed, implemented and led.

SIA has opened its call for speakers for the 2026 conference and is seeking proposals that challenge assumptions, present real-world experiences and highlight perspectives on how security is designed, implemented and operated. Organizers noted that sessions should focus on ideas, experience and industry insight rather than product promotion.

Proposed topics include examining security challenges from multiple perspectives, addressing gaps between industry assumptions and end users, exploring real-world security applications and discussing strategy, leadership and business decision making. Additional areas of focus include policy and regulation, the future of security, professional growth, ethics, sustainability and foundational skills.

In a statement, SIA CEO Don Erickson described AcceleRISE as “the leading professional development event experience in our industry,” adding that the conference brings together a diverse group of young professionals, newcomers and emerging leaders for a “high-impact, high-energy experience.” He also encouraged young professionals to attend and companies to send rising talent, while inviting industry leaders and experts to contribute ideas for conference content.

Speaking proposals are due May 12.

Registration for AcceleRISE 2026 is now open, with SIA members eligible for a $100 discount. Early bird pricing is available through April 30.

The event is presented by SIA with support from sponsors including Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, Boon Edam, Cypress Integration Solutions, Fracktional Solutions, Genetec, HID, Northland Controls, PSA, SAGE Integration, Salesforce, Salto Systems, Secure Access & Digital Systems, Securitas Technology, Wesco and ZBeta.