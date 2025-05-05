SIA, ISC Events Open Call for 2025-2026 Education Session Proposals
The Security Industry Association (SIA) and ISC Security Events are seeking proposals from subject matter experts for the SIA Education at ISC conference programs at ISC East 2025 and ISC West 2026.
ISC East 2025 will take place Nov. 18-20 at the Javits Center in New York City, and ISC West 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.
Education is an essential part of the ISC East and West programs each year, and the SIA Education at ISC conference program always strives to deliver a lineup of informative, engaging sessions that offer critical information on the most innovative, relevant technologies in security and public safety. If you or a colleague have an idea for a session that offers best practices, lessons learned, case studies or other insights that would benefit ISC East or West attendees, we encourage you to submit your proposal today.
ISC East is the top security industry conference and exposition in the Northeast, and ISC West the is leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the United States. Both ISC East and ISC West offer specialized education tracks for physical, IT and Internet of Things (IoT) security integrators, dealers and end-user decision makers from various vertical markets.
All sessions are strictly commercial-free and offer countless insights into today’s security market. The SIA Education at ISC conference programs are seeking creative session proposals on topics like:
- Access and identity management
- Artificial intelligence and digital transformation
- Business development
- Connected security and IoT
- Critical infrastructure and data protection
- Cybersecurity and IT
- Dealer, installer, integrator and business development
- Detection and response
- Innovation
- IT for physical security
- Leadership and workforce development
- New technology and automation
- Open standards and interoperability
- Physical security
- Product training and case studies
- Risk management and public safety
- Security design
- Security Megatrends
- Security operations centers
- Strategic management
- Uncrewed systems, drones and robotics
- Video surveillance
- Workplace violence
- School security
- And more!
Proposals for ISC East 2025 and ISC West 2026 are due Friday, June 13. Speakers will be notified of their proposal statuses for ISC East by Tuesday, Sept. 2, and for ISC West by Friday, Oct. 3. Submit your ISC East proposal here, and submit your ISC West proposal here.