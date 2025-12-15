SecureXperts Establishes Strategic Cyber Operations Hub at Fort Gordon

Augusta, GA and Cape Canaveral, FL — SecureXperts Incorporated is expanding its national footprint with the opening of a new strategic operations hub at the Cyber Defense Innovation Center at Fort Gordon, positioning the company at the epicenter of U.S. military cyber operations while strengthening its long-standing ties to the nation’s space and defense communities.

The new Fort Gordon location complements SecureXperts’ headquarters at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, creating a bi-coastal—and increasingly multi-domain—presence aligned with the evolving requirements of the Department of Defense. Together, the two hubs are designed to support cyber readiness, workforce development, and mission assurance across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains.

Fort Gordon, home to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and NSA Georgia, has become a focal point for cyber warfare, signal operations, and cyber electromagnetic activities (CEMA). By embedding operations within the Cyber Defense Innovation Center, SecureXperts gains direct proximity to the Army units and mission partners responsible for defending and operating in contested digital environments.

“Fort Gordon represents where doctrine, technology, and the cyber warfighter converge,” said Darnell Washington, president and CEO of SecureXperts. “This expansion is about aligning our training, engineering, and operational expertise with the missions that matter most—today and in the conflicts of the future.”

A core component of the expansion is increased access to SecureXperts’ DoD-aligned training and certification programs. The company is widely recognized for its NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) instruction and high-assurance cybersecurity training supporting classified, tactical, and mobile environments. By delivering these programs directly at Fort Gordon, SecureXperts aims to accelerate certification timelines and improve operational readiness for military and government personnel deploying secure communications at the tactical edge.

The Fort Gordon hub will also support signal corps resilience, electronic warfare integration, and secure use of commercial technologies in classified environments—areas of growing priority as the DoD balances speed, interoperability, and security.

At Kennedy Space Center, SecureXperts continues to operate advanced education and outreach initiatives focused on STEM, cyber awareness, and critical infrastructure protection, leveraging aerospace and industrial control system environments to train the next generation of cyber professionals.

“By linking our Space Coast capabilities with the Army’s cyber center of gravity, we are delivering end-to-end mission assurance,” Washington added. “From submarine communications to satellite uplinks, our role is to help protect multi-domain operations—from seabed to space.”

With the Fort Gordon expansion, SecureXperts reinforces its role as a trusted partner in national defense, combining high-assurance cybersecurity expertise with hands-on training to meet the demands of an increasingly contested digital battlefield.