FCC Targets ‘Covered List’ Firms in Telecom Authorization Overhaul

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted Thursday to launch a rulemaking proceeding that would prohibit entities on its Covered List from receiving automatic authorization to provide domestic interstate telecommunications services in the United States.

The Covered List is a catalog of communications equipment and services that the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau publishes and maintains under agency rules. Items land on the list when they are deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the safety of American citizens, under criteria established in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019.

The action builds on years of FCC efforts to counter threats from foreign adversaries. Between 2019 and 2023, the commission denied or revoked the international telecommunications authority of five separate entities and added their services to the Covered List following findings that they posed unacceptable national security risks.

Yet, in Thursday’s announcement, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr stated those measures left a gap, with many of those same entities continuing to operate in the U.S. by providing services that fall outside the legal definition of international telecommunications authority.

“For years, I have referred to this evasion as an ‘End Run’ around our Covered List rules,” Carr said.

At issue is a blanket authorization process established under section 214 of the Communications Act of 1934. Since 1999, the FCC has granted that authorization automatically to most domestic carriers seeking to offer service in the U.S. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) adopted Thursday would end that automatic approval for all entities appearing on the Covered List.

The commission is also seeking public comment on whether additional entities beyond those on the Covered List should be excluded from blanket operating authority under section 214. A separate question in the proceeding asks what process should govern revoking operating authority for Covered List entities already providing telecommunications services under existing blanket authorizations.

The FCC is further considering whether to prohibit telecommunications carriers from interconnecting with entities on the Covered List unless they have first applied for and received commission authorization. The proceeding also invites broader input on any additional measures the agency should consider to protect national security as it relates to section 214 authorizations.

Commissioner Olivia Trusty, who voted to approve the measure, stated the threats facing U.S. communications networks today are more severe than in any recent era and that existing policies must be reexamined to ensure frameworks built to promote economic growth are not turned against national and economic security. She said the rulemaking advances a more targeted, risk-based approach to oversight.

“Striking the right balance requires the Commission to focus its oversight where risks are greatest,” Trusty said, adding that she appreciated Chairman Carr’s work to ensure the proceeding addresses entry authority not only for common carriers but also for companies seeking to provide unlicensed wireless service.