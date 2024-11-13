Integral Federal acquires Pragmatics, LLC

Integral Federal announced today the acquisition of Reston-based information technology solutions company Pragmatics, LLC. This strategic move strengthens Integral’s ability to further support mission-critical operations for their customers.

“We’re excited to mark this milestone in Integral’s growth,” said Wayne Wilkinson, President and CEO of Integral Federal. “Bringing Pragmatics expertise into our team enhances our capacity to deliver comprehensive, high-quality services. We look forward to driving further innovation and continuing to exceed customer expectations.”

Pragmatics’ highly skilled professionals, with deep expertise in Agile Development, DevSecOps in the Cloud, and other cutting-edge digital solutions, will complement Integral’s existing capabilities. With long-standing relationships with key government agencies supporting national security and a proven track record for nearly 40 years, Pragmatics will integrate seamlessly into Integral’s offerings and strategic vision.

“Pragmatics has always been about delivering high-quality solutions to our clients, and in Integral, we’ve found a partner that shares our values and vision.” said Dr. Long Nguyen, CEO & Founder of Pragmatics. “This transformative step validates the dedication and accomplishments of our team while amplifying our ability to deliver quality-assured solutions that generate measurable business outcomes for critical missions of national importance.”

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman provided legal counsel to Integral Federal. KippsDeSanto & Co. and Holland & Knight served as financial adviser and legal counsel to Pragmatics.