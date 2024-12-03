ARES Security Corporation establishes Defense Advisory Board

ARES Security Corporation, a provider of AI-enabled security and defense solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of its Defense Advisory Board, a strategic initiative aimed at raising awareness about the impact ARES is having on the domestic and international defense and security sectors. This board will play a vital role in shaping the strategic trajectory of ARES Security's solutions, strategic partnerships, and international relations within the defense and security landscape. The team of experienced leaders will also guide the direction of ARES's Enterprise Security Platform, ensuring it meets the requirements and complex needs of defense and security customers around the world.

The Defense Advisory Board's founding members bring a wealth of leadership and operational experience from both the military and corporate spheres, including distinguished military leaders Lt. General Guy Swan, US Army Retired, and Lt. General Chris Nowland, US Air Force Retired. Each member contributes unique insights and expertise, ensuring the board will serve as a robust guiding force for ARES Security's solutions and deployments globally. ARES is excited to welcome General Swan and General Nowland as part of the advisory team. Their expertise will support and enhance ARES's client-focused initiatives, providing strategic insights that inform the continued development of the AVERT security solutions.

"The addition of our Defense Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in achieving the endorsement and support of our highly innovative solutions for the defense and security sectors. The continued guidance and support we will get from each member of this board will be critical as we field advanced solutions to counter a wide range of emerging and existing threats," stated ARES CEO Ben Eazzetta. "With decades of defense experience and a shared vision for innovation, the board members will drive meaningful contributions to our mission of delivering the best commercially available software solutions for the world's most demanding defense and security missions."

ARES Security's solutions portfolio includes the Enterprise Security Platform, a suite of AVERT software products for security design, command and control, robotic operations, and virtual training. The Enterprise Security Platform is trusted by government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and Fortune 500 companies to enhance security and operational efficiency. In the defense sector, ARES Security's solutions are used for various base defense, autonomous systems, and command and control-related missions on programs of record and contracts with the U.S. military and allied nations globally.

The formation of this board underscores ARES Security's commitment to proactive engagement with defense experts as the company continues to innovate with AI, autonomous systems, manned-unmanned teaming, and expeditionary missions. By fostering this collaborative environment, ARES Security aims to empower its team, partners, and clients with access to defense expertise, helping them address emerging challenges, optimize operations, and make informed, forward-looking decisions.