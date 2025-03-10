Security Industry Association presents 2025 Legislator of the Year Awards

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Reps. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) as the 2025 recipients of the SIA Legislator of the Year Award. The 2025 awardees were recognized during Security Hill Day, an event held March 4-5 in which security industry executives will convene in Washington, D.C., to connect with legislators and their staff about the value of the security industry and the industry’s legislative priorities.

The SIA Legislator of the Year Award is presented to members of Congress and other elected officials who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advancing legislation and policies that encourage the effective use of technology solutions to enhance public safety and security and protect critical infrastructure.

Rep. Mike Ezell is a second-term congressman for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. He is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he chairs the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Committee and is a member of the Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management subcommittee. Ezell is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. Prior to serving as an elected official, he was a career law enforcement officer for more than 40 years, including serving as Sheriff of Jackson County.

“SIA applauds Rep. Mike Ezell for his extraordinary work on government facility security, including his leadership and efforts to introduce and ultimately enact the Federal Building Security Act of 2024, which imposes new accountability mechanisms through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure agencies implement Federal Protective Service guidelines on physical security measures,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “He has also played a critical role in supporting efforts to reinforce our nation’s border security and build a skills-based cybersecurity workforce, and alongside his legislative efforts, he has been a vocal advocate for public safety. We greatly appreciate his leadership.”

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan is a U.S. Air Force veteran, engineer, entrepreneur, and educator who is continuing her career of service as the first woman ever to represent Pennsylvania’s 6th District. She has held roles on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has received awards from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Congressional Management Foundation for her efforts in Congress. She holds an engineering degree from Stanford and an M.S. in technology and policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“SIA commends Rep. Chrissy Houlahan for her leadership and efforts to enact the Safeguarding the Homeland From the Threats Posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act, extending and expanding counter-drone authorities under the Preventing Emerging Threats Act, giving state and local law enforcement the needed tools to better protect their communities from the growing threat to public safety that comes from the misuse of drones,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “She has also supported efforts to expand the federal cybersecurity workforce, combat organized retail crime, and enhance our ability to detect illegal activity along the border. Alongside her legislative effort, Houlahan has been a vocal advocate for public safety, and we could not be more appreciative of her leadership in this area.”

SIA presented the Legislator of the Year Awards at Security Hill Day, a unique executive event created to help raise the collective voice of the security industry with members of Congress and their staff. At this invitation-only event presented by SIA and the Electronic Security Association, attendees accessed high-level briefings from key contacts in Congress about significant issues facing their business and customers, including school security, artificial intelligence, funding that supports solutions deployment, and key federal incentives for businesses to attract and keep employees, and had the opportunity to network with each other and government officials responsible for crafting these policies.