CloudNine Partners with Carahsoft to Expand eDiscovery Access in Public Sector

CloudNine has entered into a distribution agreement with Carahsoft Technology, which will make its eDiscovery platforms available to government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller network and procurement contracts with NASPO ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners.

The Houston-based company offers both cloud-based and on-premise tools for processing, reviewing, and managing electronic data used in litigation, investigations, audits, and public records requests. Its portfolio includes CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW, and CloudNine Concordance. The software is designed to automate data processing, support early case assessment, and streamline steps in the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM).

For public sector agencies, the deal provides access to tools aimed at managing large data volumes under budget and compliance constraints. CloudNine executives said the partnership is intended to improve availability of its platforms to government customers, while Carahsoft framed the agreement as an opportunity to deliver more flexible eDiscovery options across its reseller ecosystem.

CloudNine’s solutions can now be procured via Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303.